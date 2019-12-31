BidaskClub Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Sell

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.40.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 97.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 66.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 67.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 131,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

