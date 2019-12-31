BidaskClub Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $791,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 979,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,437,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

