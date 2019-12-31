BidaskClub Lowers SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) to Sell

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get SurModics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.00. SurModics has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in SurModics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SurModics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.