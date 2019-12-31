BidaskClub Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Hold

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.81.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $160.95 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $738,818.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,880.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,287 shares of company stock valued at $57,885,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,781,000 after acquiring an additional 296,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,992 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.