BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 58,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 228,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $48,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 563,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

