Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,220 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 947% compared to the average daily volume of 212 put options.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,127. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $34.06 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

