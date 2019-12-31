Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.30 target price on Biomerica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $2.87 on Monday. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

