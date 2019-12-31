BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 286,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

BSTC opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. Research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BSTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

