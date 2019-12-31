Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Volume Tops $1.64 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $209.58 or 0.02877212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Poloniex, EXX and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,282.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00558784 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00019739 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000516 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,196,938 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

