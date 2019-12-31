Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Reaches $16.51 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00075461 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Crex24, Bitlish and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $96.27 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00389210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00109959 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000920 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Upbit, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, Graviex, Bitfinex, Huobi, Negocie Coins, Coinnest, Indodax, Gate.io, TDAX, Koineks, BitFlip, Binance, C2CX, Bitlish, Zebpay, BitMarket, Crex24, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Ovis, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, DSX, YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Coinone, Exrates, Bitinka, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, OKEx, BitBay, Exmo, Korbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

