Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058782 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00578972 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00229047 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00084619 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

