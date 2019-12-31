Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market cap of $19,110.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

