Bitcoin SV Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539.56 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Cobinhood and Altcoin Trader. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $539.56 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, WazirX, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, CoinZest, MBAex, Bitkub, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, BigONE, Upbit, Bibox, Indodax, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Korbit, YoBit, Coinsquare, Cobinhood, Coinbit, BX Thailand, Bithumb, CoinEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Bitrue, IDAX, Bittrex, Kraken, Koinex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Poloniex, FCoin, OKEx, DragonEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.