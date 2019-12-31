BitCrystals Reaches Market Capitalization of $785,595.00 (BCY)

BitCrystals (CURRENCY:BCY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One BitCrystals token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. BitCrystals has a market cap of $785,595.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of BitCrystals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCrystals has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.01333732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00121572 BTC.

About BitCrystals

BCY is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2015. BitCrystals’ total supply is 22,816,446 tokens. BitCrystals’ official Twitter account is @spellsofgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCrystals’ official website is bitcrystals.com.

Buying and Selling BitCrystals

BitCrystals can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCrystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCrystals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCrystals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

