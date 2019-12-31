Bitradio Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $99,113.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,261,334 coins and its circulating supply is 8,261,329 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

