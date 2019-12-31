Bitrue Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $605,211.00 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $605,211.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.06078022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029884 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.