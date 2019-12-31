BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and approximately $74.74 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.01329215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00122767 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

