BitWhite Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $24,226.00 and approximately $15,051.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Sistemkoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

