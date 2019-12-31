Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives $64.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.37. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.