Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BRFI opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.91. The firm has a market cap of $323.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.98. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst has a 12-month low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst alerts:

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Company Profile

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.