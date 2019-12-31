BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Trading Down 0.6%

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.20, approximately 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 20,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29.

Get BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 8.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 2.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 207,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 63.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.