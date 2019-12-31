Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Trading Down 1.2%

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40, 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Get Blackrock Maryland Municipal alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Maryland Municipal stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.