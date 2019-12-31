BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.89, approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

