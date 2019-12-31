Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.52, 2,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 61,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd (NYSE:MUS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

