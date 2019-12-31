BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Trading Up 0.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, approximately 2,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

