Block Array (ARY) Price Reaches $0.0001

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Block Array token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Block Array has a total market cap of $10,228.00 and approximately $732.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.46 or 0.06040755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

