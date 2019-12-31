Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008218 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $3,579.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,434,120 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

