BlockStamp (BST) Trading Up 309.4% This Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 302.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 309.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $272,436.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036069 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000738 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003888 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,702,800 coins and its circulating supply is 26,159,834 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.