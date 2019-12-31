Bloom Price Tops $0.0252 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. In the last week, Bloom has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.01341854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00122136 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

