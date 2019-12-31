Blue Protocol (BLUE) Trading 51.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Blue Protocol has a market cap of $149,281.00 and $57.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.18 or 0.05983704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.