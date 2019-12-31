BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Earning Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have been trending negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BMO UK/PAR 0.001 stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.34) on Tuesday. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 12-month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 94.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 million and a PE ratio of 28.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.39%.

