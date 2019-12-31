Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Trading 1.3% Higher

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.97, 51,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 187,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $608.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.00.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.