BoostCoin Market Cap Tops $16,399.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. BoostCoin has a market capitalization of $16,399.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004568 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BoostCoin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

