Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) versus Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Head to Head Analysis

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Nextgen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.45 -$12.56 million N/A N/A Nextgen Healthcare $529.17 million 1.96 $24.49 million $0.61 26.00

Nextgen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextgen Healthcare has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Borqs Technologies and Nextgen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextgen Healthcare 1 6 2 0 2.11

Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential downside of 12.63%. Given Nextgen Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextgen Healthcare is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Nextgen Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Nextgen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nextgen Healthcare 3.02% 10.05% 6.90%

Summary

Nextgen Healthcare beats Borqs Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

