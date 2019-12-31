Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $108.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.55 million and the lowest is $108.00 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $104.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $448.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.99 million to $449.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.94 million, with estimates ranging from $492.61 million to $508.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.58.

EPAY stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.07. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $157,099.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,395 shares of company stock valued at $868,410 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

