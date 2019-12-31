Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.22

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 10934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock valued at $868,410. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

