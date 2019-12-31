Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 220,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Boxlight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 5.47. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

