Brand Value ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:BVAL)

Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2089 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BVAL opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Brand Value ETF has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

