Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Shares Down 10%

Bravo Multinational Inc (OTCMKTS:BRVO) was down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 73,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 13,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in leasing and selling gaming equipment. The company's gaming equipment includes approximately 67 video poker and slot machines; 8 blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table, and related furniture and equipment; bingo equipment and furniture; and casino chips, bill acceptors, and coin counter and related equipment, as well as miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables.

