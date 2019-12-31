Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 402400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

