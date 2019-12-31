Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Guang Yang Buys 50,001 Shares of Stock

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $870.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,929,000 after buying an additional 1,654,493 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

