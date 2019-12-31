Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Update

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.34. The company had a trading volume of 457,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.34. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $230.33 and a 1-year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

