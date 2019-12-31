Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

