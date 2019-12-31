Brokerages Anticipate HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to report $13.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.08 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $51.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.89 billion to $51.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.89 billion to $54.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.77. 228,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,193. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.81. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $1,951,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at $32,288,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $2,377,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,484,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.