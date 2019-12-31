Brokerages Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 9,413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,982,000 after buying an additional 1,400,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,672,000 after buying an additional 599,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,906,595,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hess by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,559,000 after buying an additional 360,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 356,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 189,284 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,981. Hess has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

