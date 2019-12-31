Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.57.

HII traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.80. 4,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.83. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $186.72 and a 1 year high of $260.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

