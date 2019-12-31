Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,267. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $68.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $119,966.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,126. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 34.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

