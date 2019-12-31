Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.16). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $79,335.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $392,032. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,197. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

