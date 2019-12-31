Brokerages Expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Announce ($0.16) Earnings Per Share

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 1.88.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

