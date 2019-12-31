Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

